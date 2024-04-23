Banana Gun One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.74 Million (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for about $37.98 or 0.00056806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $98.49 million and $1.74 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,904,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,593,628 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,904,255.63264639 with 2,593,627.7958961 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 37.28022249 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,844,883.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

