Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.77. 422,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.73. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

