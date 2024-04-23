ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$45.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$36.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.24.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

