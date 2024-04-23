Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 802 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,731,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,209,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.52 and a 200 day moving average of $479.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

