Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.