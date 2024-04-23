Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 233,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

