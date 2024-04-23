Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.