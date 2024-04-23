Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
NYSE NLY opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.
Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
