4,782 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 39,885,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,896,105. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

