1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,241 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,156.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 316,406 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 5,101,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,829,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

