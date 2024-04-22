Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

