X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.00

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

