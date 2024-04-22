WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.08

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 902541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.