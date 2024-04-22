Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given Underperform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their underperform rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $34.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

