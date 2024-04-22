Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $174.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.79.

WLK opened at $150.76 on Thursday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

