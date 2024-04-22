Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,334,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

