Wells Fargo & Company Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $51.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SM opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,492,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

