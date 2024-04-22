Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,627 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.07. The company had a trading volume of 685,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.79. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

