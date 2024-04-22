Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 43,065 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,065 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $74,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.06. 391,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,809. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

