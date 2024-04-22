Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 21,003 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,003 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,702,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

