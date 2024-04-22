Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $30,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 118.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.52. 1,659,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,263. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

