Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 94,419 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,419 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $24,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

