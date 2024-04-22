Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 17,077 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.60% of Murphy USA worth $45,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 942.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.2 %

Murphy USA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.47. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.93 and a 12 month high of $430.83.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

