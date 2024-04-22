Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of State Street worth $39,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in State Street by 54.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in State Street by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Trading Up 1.6 %

STT stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,269. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

