Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of Synchrony Financial worth $44,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 103,222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,336,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,054,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,812,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. 3,546,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,562. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

