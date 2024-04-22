Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,462 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $30,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

WU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

