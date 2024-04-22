Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $80.67 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $80,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

