Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $50.58 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up about 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of PulteGroup worth $50,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.3 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.83. 2,698,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $121.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

