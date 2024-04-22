Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $47.01 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,836 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity National Financial worth $47,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.44. 813,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,088. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

