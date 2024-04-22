Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $35.69 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Henry Schein worth $35,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.04. 837,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

