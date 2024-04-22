Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Dover worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.28. 845,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,768. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $178.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

