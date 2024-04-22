Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $48,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,540. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

