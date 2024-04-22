Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of WASH opened at $25.55 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 79.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.