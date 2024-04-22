Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$500,782.54 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Sukkar acquired 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$33.31 ($21.49) per share, with a total value of A$500,782.54 ($323,085.51).
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.
About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.