Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$500,782.54 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Josephine Sukkar acquired 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$33.31 ($21.49) per share, with a total value of A$500,782.54 ($323,085.51).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

