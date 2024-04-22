Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $59.57 million and $2.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00059201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,882,079 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.