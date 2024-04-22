Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells $20,760.48 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $20,760.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $19,585.35.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.33. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 300.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 366,510 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.