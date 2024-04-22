Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $57.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.10.

VTLE opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

