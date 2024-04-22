Vistra (NYSE:VST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.
In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
