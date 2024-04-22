Vistra (NYSE:VST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VST opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $75.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.