Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Trading Down 2.2 %

Vicor stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 23.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

