Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $3.43 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $14,688.03 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,141.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.96 or 0.00773691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00128671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00042894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00183979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00108311 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,213,997 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

