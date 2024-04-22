Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 7.3% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,735. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

