Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock remained flat at $49.97 on Monday. 3,159,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

