Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,704 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 897,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.93. 1,571,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,310. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

