Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,774. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

