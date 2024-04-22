Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,316 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $163.89. 2,437,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

