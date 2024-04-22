UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho raised their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut UGI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Allstate Corp raised its position in UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

