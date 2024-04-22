U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $54.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

USB stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.