Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.88.

Shares of TRV opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average is $197.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

