TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.55.

TA opened at C$8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.09.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4700714 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

