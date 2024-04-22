TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TNR Gold Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider TNR GOLD CORP. sold 560,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

