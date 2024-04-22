Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $708.39 million and $64.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00059164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00022522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,522,714,868 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

